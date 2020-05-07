All apartments in Sky Lake
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE

819 Sky Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

819 Sky Lake Circle, Sky Lake, FL 32809

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 819 Sky Lake Circle Unit A Orlando, Fl. 32809. - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 819 Sky Lake Circle Unit A Orlando, Fl. 32809. This Condo has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule showing. HOA application required.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application. HOA Application required.

Driving Directions: Take FL Turnpike North, Exit 254 Toward Orange Blossom Trail, Turn Right onto Sand Lake Road, Turn Left onto Voltaire Drive, Turn Left onto Sky Lake Circle

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3674041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE have any available units?
819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sky Lake, FL.
Is 819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE pet-friendly?
No, 819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sky Lake.
Does 819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE offer parking?
No, 819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE have a pool?
No, 819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 819 Sky Lake Cir Unit A ORANGE has units with air conditioning.
