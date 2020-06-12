Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM

144 Apartments for rent in Siesta Key, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
536 Canal Rd
536 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2450 sqft
Luxurious Vacation Home for Lease: Welcome to Paraiso de Siesta Key, newly built in 2013 and one of the most Magnificent Vacation homes on Siesta Key.

1 Unit Available
5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89
5880 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
1750 sqft
SEASONAL SIESTA KEY BEACH FRONT 3 BEDROOM/3 BATHROOM CONDO - Vacation in a condo that feels like a house! No neighbors, above or to either side of you. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo is above the clubhouse and overlooks a pond with a fountain.

1 Unit Available
5128 CALLE MINORGA
5128 Calle Minorga, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
766 sqft
Right in the heart of Siesta Key Village! Walk to the BEAUTIFUL beach or hang out in the village where you will find the best food and drinks! Beach chairs, towels and carts are provided! This 2-bedroom / 1-bath updated condo sleeps four.

Siesta Beach
1 Unit Available
752 TROPICAL CIRCLE
752 Tropical Circle, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2100 sqft
Easy to Show! Ready to live in Paradise? You won't find anything better than this four bed, two bath home just minutes from the world-famous Siesta Key Beach! This beautiful home is move-in ready.

1 Unit Available
301 AVENIDA MADERA
301 Avenida Madera, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
665 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**NEW IN-GROUND HEATED POOL COMING IN OCTOBER 2020 ** If you are looking for the perfect location for your next vacation, then your search is over! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath property features a prime location within The Village of Siesta Key and is a

1 Unit Available
516 BEACH ROAD
516 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1276 sqft
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION-Spectacular Beachfront ground floor condo conveniently located just steps from the world-famous Siesta Key beach. 15 Minutes to Downtown Sarasota.This immaculate unit feels like a single-family home.

1 Unit Available
5400 OCEAN BOULEVARD
5400 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1187 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE FEBRUARY OR MARCH. Price varies depending on length of stay and time of year.

1 Unit Available
338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO
338 Avenida De Paradisio, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1735 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL $1700 Inquire for more info. DREAMING OF LIVING THE RELAXED LIFESTYLE...mere blocks to the Village of Siesta Key and the beach, this completely updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath canal-front home sleeps 6 and offers a boat dock and lift.

1 Unit Available
5855 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5855 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1987 sqft
Turnkey Furnished Annual rental available at this updated 3 bedroom 3 bath Penthouse at Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club in the heart of Siesta Key. The unit is turnkey furnished and move in ready.

1 Unit Available
4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD
4822 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1435 sqft
Enjoy the phenomenal Gulf front panorama from this lovely 2nd floor remodeled condo in model condition. The wide open views of the Bay, Gulf and Big Pass and the twinkling lights of Lido and downtown are jaw dropping.

1 Unit Available
312 CANAL ROAD
312 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1792 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom townhome in the AMAZING Siesta Key Village.

1 Unit Available
314 CANAL ROAD
314 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1792 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom townhome in the AMAZING Siesta Key Village.

1 Unit Available
144 AVENIDA VENECCIA
144 Avenida Veneccia, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2689 sqft
You deserve the best home Siesta Key has to offer……don’t you? The location of this sensational home makes it a popular place to live and relax. It is a stone’s throw to the Gulf of Mexico and a stone’s throw to the heart of Siesta Key Village.

1 Unit Available
340 TREASURE BOAT WAY
340 Treasure Boat Way, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,950
3250 sqft
Magnificent Fully Renovated Modern Luxury Home features 4 bedroom and 4.5 bathrooms in the heart of Siesta Key.

1 Unit Available
5239 WINDING WAY
5239 Winding Way, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1194 sqft
This is the PERFECT Siesta Key Retreat house! Relax in this BEAUTIFUL and Quiet neighborhood surrounded by mature trees.

1 Unit Available
106 BEACH ROAD
106 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4257 sqft
South Beach Miami Style House right on Siesta Beach! Ultra luxurious rental available for annual or longer term seasonal rental. Just steps away from Siesta Key Village and all the amenities it has to offer.

1 Unit Available
4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD
4660 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This tastefully updated second story WATERFRONT condo on Siesta Key is available as an annual furnished rental starting May 1st. You'll enjoy the sunset year round from your living room, master bedroom and balcony.

1 Unit Available
435 AVENIDA DE MAYO
435 Avenida De Mayo, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1576 sqft
Location, Location, Location. This home has ALL THE FEELS.

1 Unit Available
306 BEACH ROAD
306 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2041 sqft
This 3 bed / 2.5 bath vacation rental is a beautiful tri-level townhouse in one of the greatest locations on Siesta Key.

Siesta Beach
1 Unit Available
4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE
4923 Commonwealth Drive, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1663 sqft
Newly remodeled single-family home, with an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sleeps 8, just entered the vacation rental market on Siesta Key! When you walk through the front door you will be immediately blown away! This tastefully

1 Unit Available
5226 CALLE DE COSTA RICA
5226 Calle De Costa Rica, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1100 sqft
Enjoy this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom house, less than a two minute walk to all the shopping and dining options in Siesta Key Village and less than 5 minutes away from the #1 rated beach in the country, Siesta Key Beach.

1 Unit Available
5577 CONTENTO DRIVE
5577 Contento Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1424 sqft
Flip flops, bathing suit, and sunscreen are AN ABSOLUTE MUST. This beautiful home is positioned in the CORE OF THE ISLAND, on a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly desirable community of Siesta Isles.

1 Unit Available
431 AVENIDA DE MAYO
431 Avenida De Mayo, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1510 sqft
Siesta Key vacation in style on one of the beautiful canals a short distance away from the #1 Beach in the USA.

1 Unit Available
5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5637 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1012 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom at White Sands Village is just steps away from public beach access to #1 rated Siesta Key Beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Siesta Key, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Siesta Key renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

