Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan ice maker Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse internet cafe fire pit pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access new construction cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym pet friendly coffee bar concierge dog grooming area game room media room

Awarded 2019 BEST NEW Construction Community by Bay Area Apartment Association! Seminole's newest premier luxury apartment community! Imagine living in a nature-friendly setting in Seminole's brand new apartment community, where you feel unrestricted to pursue your passions for the finer things in life. The Addison on Long Bayou is redefining the standard of living by offering you an extraordinary living space, with brilliant amenities and sophisticated designer finishes. Boasting an unparalleled location with breathtaking views overlooking the waters of Long Bayou and nature's most stunning wildlife. A setting that will take you away from the everyday stresses in life to a place of serenity and relaxation. Oh, and did we mention that we are Seminole's premier, brand new, luxury apartment community? Let our space plans inspire your inner chef in a gorgeous brand new kitchen presenting; granite countertops, 4"x12" attractive tile backsplash, custom gray shaker cabinetry, convenient ...