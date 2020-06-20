8950 Park Boulevard North - 705

Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils

Welcome to Seminole, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 2 bath.



- Close to beaches, shopping and other amenities.

- Furniture is optional.

-Water, sewer, trash included all other utilities are tenant responsibility.

-Sorry no pets.

_Washer Dryer included.

- Lots of natural light!

-Home is located within HOA. All tenants over 18 must apply and be

approved with HOA .



EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Only $65 non refundable application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.