All apartments in Seminole
Find more places like 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole, FL
/
8950 Park Boulevard North - 705
Last updated June 19 2020 at 5:39 PM

8950 Park Boulevard North - 705

8950 Park Boulevard North · (786) 574-5804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seminole
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

8950 Park Boulevard North, Seminole, FL 33777

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Welcome to Seminole, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 2 bath.

- Close to beaches, shopping and other amenities.
- Furniture is optional.
-Water, sewer, trash included all other utilities are tenant responsibility.
-Sorry no pets.
_Washer Dryer included.
- Lots of natural light!
-Home is located within HOA. All tenants over 18 must apply and be
approved with HOA .

EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only $65 non refundable application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 have any available units?
8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 currently offering any rent specials?
8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 pet-friendly?
No, 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 offer parking?
No, 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 does not offer parking.
Does 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 have a pool?
No, 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 does not have a pool.
Does 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 have accessible units?
No, 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 does not have accessible units.
Does 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8950 Park Boulevard North - 705?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way
Seminole, FL 33772

Similar Pages

Seminole 1 BedroomsSeminole 2 Bedrooms
Seminole Accessible ApartmentsSeminole Apartments with Parking
Seminole Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FL
Westchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity