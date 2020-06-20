8950 Park Boulevard North - 705

Amenities
Welcome to Seminole, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 2 bath.
- Close to beaches, shopping and other amenities.
- Furniture is optional.
-Water, sewer, trash included all other utilities are tenant responsibility.
-Sorry no pets.
_Washer Dryer included.
- Lots of natural light!
-Home is located within HOA. All tenants over 18 must apply and be
approved with HOA .
EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only $65 non refundable application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.