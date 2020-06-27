All apartments in Seminole
Last updated October 28 2019

8950 PARK BOULEVARD

8950 Park Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8950 Park Blvd, Seminole, FL 33777

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Seminole on the Green Cavalier building. Come take a look at this two bedroom, two bath condo updated with new wood cabinets in kitchen, newer appliances, freshly painted and new carpet. Split floor plan with views of the Lake Seminole Golf Course. New HVAC and electric hot water heater in unit. Split floor plan with bedrooms separated each having it's own bathroom and large walk in closets. Laundry room is located off elevator and additional storage for unit is located in this area. Secure entrance with a pool, barbecue area, exercise room, pool table and small library. The building is on Park St. and Park Blvd with it's own private entrance. The location is a short drive to the beach and convenient to shopping, restaurants and amusements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8950 PARK BOULEVARD have any available units?
8950 PARK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 8950 PARK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8950 PARK BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8950 PARK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8950 PARK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8950 PARK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8950 PARK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 8950 PARK BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 8950 PARK BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 8950 PARK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8950 PARK BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8950 PARK BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8950 PARK BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8950 PARK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8950 PARK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8950 PARK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8950 PARK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8950 PARK BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8950 PARK BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
