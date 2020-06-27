8950 PARK BOULEVARD

Amenities

Seminole on the Green Cavalier building. Come take a look at this two bedroom, two bath condo updated with new wood cabinets in kitchen, newer appliances, freshly painted and new carpet. Split floor plan with views of the Lake Seminole Golf Course. New HVAC and electric hot water heater in unit. Split floor plan with bedrooms separated each having it's own bathroom and large walk in closets. Laundry room is located off elevator and additional storage for unit is located in this area. Secure entrance with a pool, barbecue area, exercise room, pool table and small library. The building is on Park St. and Park Blvd with it's own private entrance. The location is a short drive to the beach and convenient to shopping, restaurants and amusements.