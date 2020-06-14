8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD

Amenities

Waterfront Condo with Amazing Wide Open Views of Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy Watching the Dolphins, Manatees, And Seabirds from Your Private 20 Ft. Covered Balcony, While Being Divinely Relaxed by The Slapping of The Water Against the Docks of The Nearby Lighthouse Point Marina. Peaceful Fully Furnished and Equipped 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Corner Unit in Smaller 4 Story 3 Bldg. Meticulously Maintained Complex. Resort Boasts of Expansive Waterfront Heated Pool and Spa Area, Fishing Pier, Gas Grills, 2 Elevators, Rolling Luggage Carts, Locked Bike and Kayak Storage Units, And Plenty of Outdoor Parking. It's Close Proximity to World Class Beaches, Exciting Local Attractions, Including John's Pass Boardwalk, The Pier in Clearwater, The Dali Museum, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Busch Gardens, And Tropicana Field, To Name A Few, Locally Available Water Sport Rentals, Boat Tours, And Fishing Excursions, The Pinellas Trail for Biking or Walking, And A Wide Variety of Nearby Shopping And Dining Experiences, Make It Perfect For A Short Or Long Term Rental (7 Day Min). Enjoy Free Wifi, Cable TV, And Calling Within the Continental US on In Unit Land Line Phone. (13% Rental Tax will be added to list price)