Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:21 AM

8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD

8800 Bay Pines Boulevard · (727) 557-9012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8800 Bay Pines Boulevard, Seminole, FL 33709

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Waterfront Condo with Amazing Wide Open Views of Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy Watching the Dolphins, Manatees, And Seabirds from Your Private 20 Ft. Covered Balcony, While Being Divinely Relaxed by The Slapping of The Water Against the Docks of The Nearby Lighthouse Point Marina. Peaceful Fully Furnished and Equipped 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Corner Unit in Smaller 4 Story 3 Bldg. Meticulously Maintained Complex. Resort Boasts of Expansive Waterfront Heated Pool and Spa Area, Fishing Pier, Gas Grills, 2 Elevators, Rolling Luggage Carts, Locked Bike and Kayak Storage Units, And Plenty of Outdoor Parking. It's Close Proximity to World Class Beaches, Exciting Local Attractions, Including John's Pass Boardwalk, The Pier in Clearwater, The Dali Museum, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Busch Gardens, And Tropicana Field, To Name A Few, Locally Available Water Sport Rentals, Boat Tours, And Fishing Excursions, The Pinellas Trail for Biking or Walking, And A Wide Variety of Nearby Shopping And Dining Experiences, Make It Perfect For A Short Or Long Term Rental (7 Day Min). Enjoy Free Wifi, Cable TV, And Calling Within the Continental US on In Unit Land Line Phone. (13% Rental Tax will be added to list price)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD have any available units?
8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
