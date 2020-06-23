8450 112TH STREET

Amenities

parking recently renovated gym pool ceiling fan pool table

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table shuffle board guest parking hot tub media room sauna

55+ Community! Affordable unfurnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath Condo located in the highly desirable and very active Seminole Gardens senior community. Here’s the opportunity you’ve been looking for! Assigned parking right outside your front door and additional visitor parking nearby. Ceramic tile flooring throughout. Open floor plan with neutral décor offers a spacious 11x13 Master Bedroom with an over-sized wall closet, a beautifully remodeled 7x8 Kitchen with lots of cabinet storage and a 2019 refrigerator. The Living Room measures a spacious 12x15. Easy access to where a variety of activities take place, the Peacock Center, just a short walk down the road. Amenities include an in-ground heated pool, spa, sauna, exercise and billiards room, shuffleboard courts and numerous walking paths from which to enjoy the grounds and waterways. Seminole Gardens is conveniently located near the new Seminole City Center, restaurants, banking, movie theater and a short ride to the Gulf beaches, but also offers a free community shuttle to local shopping venues. Don't miss this one of a kind opportunity to live the Florida Lifestyle, affordably! No pets. No smoking permitted. Association credit and background checks require a credit score of 600 or higher, no criminal record or evictions. Don’t delay, call for a showing today – this won’t last long!