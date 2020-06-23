All apartments in Seminole
8450 112TH STREET
Last updated May 8 2020 at 11:33 AM

8450 112TH STREET

8450 112th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

8450 112th Street North, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
pool table
55+ Community! Affordable unfurnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath Condo located in the highly desirable and very active Seminole Gardens senior community. Here’s the opportunity you’ve been looking for! Assigned parking right outside your front door and additional visitor parking nearby. Ceramic tile flooring throughout. Open floor plan with neutral décor offers a spacious 11x13 Master Bedroom with an over-sized wall closet, a beautifully remodeled 7x8 Kitchen with lots of cabinet storage and a 2019 refrigerator. The Living Room measures a spacious 12x15. Easy access to where a variety of activities take place, the Peacock Center, just a short walk down the road. Amenities include an in-ground heated pool, spa, sauna, exercise and billiards room, shuffleboard courts and numerous walking paths from which to enjoy the grounds and waterways. Seminole Gardens is conveniently located near the new Seminole City Center, restaurants, banking, movie theater and a short ride to the Gulf beaches, but also offers a free community shuttle to local shopping venues. Don't miss this one of a kind opportunity to live the Florida Lifestyle, affordably! No pets. No smoking permitted. Association credit and background checks require a credit score of 600 or higher, no criminal record or evictions. Don’t delay, call for a showing today – this won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8450 112TH STREET have any available units?
8450 112TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 8450 112TH STREET have?
Some of 8450 112TH STREET's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8450 112TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8450 112TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8450 112TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8450 112TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 8450 112TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8450 112TH STREET offers parking.
Does 8450 112TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8450 112TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8450 112TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8450 112TH STREET has a pool.
Does 8450 112TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 8450 112TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8450 112TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8450 112TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8450 112TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8450 112TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
