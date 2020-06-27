All apartments in Seminole
8405 112TH STREET
8405 112TH STREET

8405 112th St
Location

8405 112th St, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Desirable Seminole Gardens....walk to Seminole City Center and walk across the street to Rec center and Heated Pool and Spa.Updated and ready to move into.Large Porch with Park Like Setting.Extra Parking and Parking spot right in front of unit.Over 55 community.This is a 2nd floor walk up with no elevator.Available Last week of Sept

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 112TH STREET have any available units?
8405 112TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 8405 112TH STREET have?
Some of 8405 112TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8405 112TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8405 112TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 112TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8405 112TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 8405 112TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8405 112TH STREET offers parking.
Does 8405 112TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8405 112TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 112TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8405 112TH STREET has a pool.
Does 8405 112TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 8405 112TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 112TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8405 112TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8405 112TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8405 112TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
