8405 112TH STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Desirable Seminole Gardens....walk to Seminole City Center and walk across the street to Rec center and Heated Pool and Spa.Updated and ready to move into.Large Porch with Park Like Setting.Extra Parking and Parking spot right in front of unit.Over 55 community.This is a 2nd floor walk up with no elevator.Available Last week of Sept