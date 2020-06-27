8405 112TH STREET

Desirable Seminole Gardens....walk to Seminole City Center and walk across the street to Rec center and Heated Pool and Spa.Updated and ready to move into.Large Porch with Park Like Setting.Extra Parking and Parking spot right in front of unit.Over 55 community.This is a 2nd floor walk up with no elevator.Available Last week of Sept
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
