7560 92ND STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Very Large Second Floor Condo, NEW Carpeting, 2 Bedrooms each with their own PRIVATE Baths! There is a half bath in the main living space for your guests. Separate Laundry Room with a washer and dryer provided for you. Enjoy breakfast in your eat-in-kitchen with TONS of cabinet storage space. Off of the very large dining/living room combo there is a bonus space with a long walk-in storage closet. The storage is large enough to store your bikes, boxes, extra clothes, or since you are only 5 miles from the beach, you can even store your SUP. It's big enough! Closet space is NOT and issue in this condo. Water, Sewer and Trash are included in your rent. Located just half a mile from Lake Seminole Park. No Pets, No Smoking