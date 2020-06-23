All apartments in Seminole
Find more places like 7560 92ND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole, FL
/
7560 92ND STREET
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

7560 92ND STREET

7560 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seminole
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

7560 92nd Street, Seminole, FL 33777

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Very Large Second Floor Condo, NEW Carpeting, 2 Bedrooms each with their own PRIVATE Baths! There is a half bath in the main living space for your guests. Separate Laundry Room with a washer and dryer provided for you. Enjoy breakfast in your eat-in-kitchen with TONS of cabinet storage space. Off of the very large dining/living room combo there is a bonus space with a long walk-in storage closet. The storage is large enough to store your bikes, boxes, extra clothes, or since you are only 5 miles from the beach, you can even store your SUP. It's big enough! Closet space is NOT and issue in this condo. Water, Sewer and Trash are included in your rent. Located just half a mile from Lake Seminole Park. No Pets, No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7560 92ND STREET have any available units?
7560 92ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 7560 92ND STREET have?
Some of 7560 92ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7560 92ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7560 92ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7560 92ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7560 92ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 7560 92ND STREET offer parking?
No, 7560 92ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7560 92ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7560 92ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7560 92ND STREET have a pool?
No, 7560 92ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7560 92ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 7560 92ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7560 92ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7560 92ND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7560 92ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7560 92ND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way
Seminole, FL 33772

Similar Pages

Seminole 1 BedroomsSeminole 2 Bedrooms
Seminole Accessible ApartmentsSeminole Apartments with Parking
Seminole Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FL
Westchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg