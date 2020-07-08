7063 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE

Amenities

GORGEOUS RARELY AVAILABLE TOWN HOME FOR LEASE IN SEMINOLE ISLE. Available starting in June, this Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA & 2CG, town home is located in the gated, waterfront community of Seminole Isle. This unit is premium and move-in ready! Jaw dropping kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, center island, snack/breakfast bar, built-in desk and more. This home offers serene nature views while you relax on either your upstairs screened deck or your open patio below. The master bedroom is huge with a luxury style en-suite which includes a walk-in closet, glassed-in shower, double sinks and a jetted Jacuzzi tub. There is a loft which is perfect for a home office area. Two other bedrooms have a shared bathroom and there is also convenient upstairs laundry room. All appliances are included. The garage can easily hold two vehicles plus storage. This resort style community offers a secure gated entry, clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, fitness center, waterside dock, launching access access for kayaks or canoes, picnic areas and a walking trail. Lake Seminole park is right across the street for your additional enjoyment. The beaches are less than 10 minutes away. Credit and background check required. 1 year minimum lease. This unit is priced right and will lease very quickly.