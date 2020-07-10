4994 Grand Oak Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage furnished

Unit Amenities: furnished 
Property Amenities: on-site laundry, cats allowed, dogs allowed, garage, pet friendly

Available for move in 2 weeks from approval --- owner occupied



MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! Spring Special for the Month of April: Sign a 12 month lease and receive a $500 concession off of your first month\'s rent.



7 - 12 month lease



4 bedrooms, 1 den, 2 1/2 bath, 3018 sq ft, Built 2015



The Cove at Bay Pines is new gated community with 56 single family homes located just two miles from Madeira Beach with easy access to other local beaches including Redington, St. Pete and Clearwater. The commuter-friendly community is also minutes from I-275, the Gandy Bridge and Sunshine Skyway Bridge and offers convenient access to recreational activities at Treasure Island, Tropicana Field and John\'s Pass Village.



Location provides great schools, close proximity to Pinellas Trail, 5 minute power wheel drive to grocery, 15 minute morning walk to coffee and 15 minute bike ride to the beach for sunset!



2 car garage and 2 car driveway



Separate laundry room



Gourmet kitchen, open layout, big screen smart TVs, and a master bedroom that can fit 6 queen size beds



Partially furnished



Tenant pays all utilities



Pets considered based on breed. Additional deposits and fees will apply.



$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.



Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit



All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises