All apartments in Seminole
Find more places like 4994 Grand Oak Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole, FL
/
4994 Grand Oak Circle
Last updated April 17 2019 at 1:26 PM

4994 Grand Oak Circle

4994 Grand Oak Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seminole
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

4994 Grand Oak Cir, Seminole, FL 33708
South Pinellas

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4e88374040 ----
Available for move in 2 weeks from approval --- owner occupied

MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! Spring Special for the Month of April: Sign a 12 month lease and receive a $500 concession off of your first month\'s rent.

7 - 12 month lease

4 bedrooms, 1 den, 2 1/2 bath, 3018 sq ft, Built 2015

The Cove at Bay Pines is new gated community with 56 single family homes located just two miles from Madeira Beach with easy access to other local beaches including Redington, St. Pete and Clearwater. The commuter-friendly community is also minutes from I-275, the Gandy Bridge and Sunshine Skyway Bridge and offers convenient access to recreational activities at Treasure Island, Tropicana Field and John\'s Pass Village.

Location provides great schools, close proximity to Pinellas Trail, 5 minute power wheel drive to grocery, 15 minute morning walk to coffee and 15 minute bike ride to the beach for sunset!

2 car garage and 2 car driveway

Separate laundry room

Gourmet kitchen, open layout, big screen smart TVs, and a master bedroom that can fit 6 queen size beds

Partially furnished

Tenant pays all utilities

Pets considered based on breed. Additional deposits and fees will apply.

$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.

Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit

All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4994 Grand Oak Circle have any available units?
4994 Grand Oak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 4994 Grand Oak Circle have?
Some of 4994 Grand Oak Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4994 Grand Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4994 Grand Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4994 Grand Oak Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4994 Grand Oak Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4994 Grand Oak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4994 Grand Oak Circle offers parking.
Does 4994 Grand Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4994 Grand Oak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4994 Grand Oak Circle have a pool?
No, 4994 Grand Oak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4994 Grand Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 4994 Grand Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4994 Grand Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4994 Grand Oak Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4994 Grand Oak Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4994 Grand Oak Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way
Seminole, FL 33772

Similar Pages

Seminole 1 BedroomsSeminole 2 Bedrooms
Seminole Apartments with Washer-DryerSeminole Dog Friendly Apartments
Seminole Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FL
Westchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg