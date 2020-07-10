All apartments in Seminole
Find more places like 11300 81ST AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole, FL
/
11300 81ST AVENUE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:12 AM

11300 81ST AVENUE

11300 81st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seminole
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

11300 81st Avenue, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath single family home for rent in the heart of Seminole. The kitchen features beautiful stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops plus a kitchen island for more prep space. Master bedroom has an ensuite with walk in shower and the guest bath a full size tub. Every room has a ceiling fan for added comfort and the window blinds will help keep your energy bill low during hot summer months. The home is equipped with a 3 ton, newer, energy efficient A/C unit that will also benefit your monthly electric bill. You will find wood floors in the main living space and tile floors in the bedrooms and bathrooms, this will make for easy maintenance. The oversized garage has plenty of room for 2 cars plus storage. Laundry area is in the garage as well with plenty of space for a full size washer and dryer. This home features a beautiful bonus room with wrap around seating in the corner and a bar for entertaining. The back yard is completely fenced for privacy and the perfect space for a barbecue or a soak in your private Hot Tub at the end the day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11300 81ST AVENUE have any available units?
11300 81ST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 11300 81ST AVENUE have?
Some of 11300 81ST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11300 81ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11300 81ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11300 81ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11300 81ST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 11300 81ST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11300 81ST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11300 81ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11300 81ST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11300 81ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11300 81ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11300 81ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11300 81ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11300 81ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11300 81ST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11300 81ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11300 81ST AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way
Seminole, FL 33772

Similar Pages

Seminole 1 BedroomsSeminole 2 Bedrooms
Seminole Apartments with Washer-DryerSeminole Dog Friendly Apartments
Seminole Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FL
Westchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg