11300 81ST AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath single family home for rent in the heart of Seminole. The kitchen features beautiful stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops plus a kitchen island for more prep space. Master bedroom has an ensuite with walk in shower and the guest bath a full size tub. Every room has a ceiling fan for added comfort and the window blinds will help keep your energy bill low during hot summer months. The home is equipped with a 3 ton, newer, energy efficient A/C unit that will also benefit your monthly electric bill. You will find wood floors in the main living space and tile floors in the bedrooms and bathrooms, this will make for easy maintenance. The oversized garage has plenty of room for 2 cars plus storage. Laundry area is in the garage as well with plenty of space for a full size washer and dryer. This home features a beautiful bonus room with wrap around seating in the corner and a bar for entertaining. The back yard is completely fenced for privacy and the perfect space for a barbecue or a soak in your private Hot Tub at the end the day.