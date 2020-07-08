11225 82ND AVENUE N

AMAZING!!! Completely renovated and furnished. Just bring your toothbrush! One of the most open and airy units in Seminole Gardens Co-Op. This is a 55+ Community. This open living room Dinning room and kitchen is light and bright and features a back splash that will awe you! The counter tops are fine quartz and the appliances are all GE. The slide in stove and above microwave are like jewelry to this fabulous kitchen. The dinning room is open and bright with amazing window treatments to compliment the furnishings. The bathroom is breathtaking with amazing tile work and worksmanship second to none. The barn door glass shower doors are something to see. The Master is large and can fit a King size bed (although a queen is in there now) The master closet is custom and walk in. The second bedroom is a great size with another queen bed and features a large closet and access to the Florida room/porch. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!!!!! This is a 55+ community and a Co-Op as stated above.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
