11161 101ST AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Be the first to rent this beautiful, completely remodeled three-bedroom, two full bath home on an oversize, landscaped lot on a quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable Seminole. The kitchen has been completely remodeled into a spacious area with all new cabinets, gorgeous quartz counter-tops, stainless-steel appliances, recessed lighting and over-sized sliding glass doors that open up to a beautifully landscaped backyard including patios. Terrazzo flooring in the kitchen, living room and two of the bedrooms, brand new tile flooring in the, bathrooms, 3rd bedroom/office and laundry room. The bedrooms have been redesigned in a split floor plan, with the third room ideally situated as a home office, playroom or bedroom. All new ceiling fans throughout, new paint both interior and exterior, indoor laundry room with brand-new full-size washer and dryer. Brand new a/c system, ducts & vents, all new attic insulation, new water heater, new hurricane rated energy efficient double insulated windows with coverings, the bathrooms have been completely remodeled with tiled showers and new fixtures. Roof on the home is only 1 year old. (2019) Wait until you see the back yard! Three patio areas overlooking this beautifully landscaped park like backyard, with exterior lighting and paver area walkway. This beautiful move in ready home is centrally located close to some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches, shopping and entertainment. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner.