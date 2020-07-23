All apartments in Seminole
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:13 AM

11161 101ST AVENUE

11161 101st Avenue · (727) 492-1282
Location

11161 101st Avenue, Seminole, FL 33772

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Be the first to rent this beautiful, completely remodeled three-bedroom, two full bath home on an oversize, landscaped lot on a quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable Seminole. The kitchen has been completely remodeled into a spacious area with all new cabinets, gorgeous quartz counter-tops, stainless-steel appliances, recessed lighting and over-sized sliding glass doors that open up to a beautifully landscaped backyard including patios. Terrazzo flooring in the kitchen, living room and two of the bedrooms, brand new tile flooring in the, bathrooms, 3rd bedroom/office and laundry room. The bedrooms have been redesigned in a split floor plan, with the third room ideally situated as a home office, playroom or bedroom. All new ceiling fans throughout, new paint both interior and exterior, indoor laundry room with brand-new full-size washer and dryer. Brand new a/c system, ducts & vents, all new attic insulation, new water heater, new hurricane rated energy efficient double insulated windows with coverings, the bathrooms have been completely remodeled with tiled showers and new fixtures. Roof on the home is only 1 year old. (2019) Wait until you see the back yard! Three patio areas overlooking this beautifully landscaped park like backyard, with exterior lighting and paver area walkway. This beautiful move in ready home is centrally located close to some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches, shopping and entertainment. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11161 101ST AVENUE have any available units?
11161 101ST AVENUE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11161 101ST AVENUE have?
Some of 11161 101ST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11161 101ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11161 101ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11161 101ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11161 101ST AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 11161 101ST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11161 101ST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11161 101ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11161 101ST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11161 101ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11161 101ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11161 101ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11161 101ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11161 101ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11161 101ST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11161 101ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11161 101ST AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
