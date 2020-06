Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool ceiling fan tennis court bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Vacation rental available in gated Beachway Condominiums! Redone One bedroom One bathroom condo on the 2nd floor for rent this winter season. Community has pool, grills, tennis court, fitness room, and is located 10 minutes from the beach, 20 minutes from downtown, 35 minutes to Tampa Airport. This furnished unit will make a great vacation stay and includes all the amenities you need (in unit washer/dryer as well).



Call to Inquire about availability. Available starting August 2020.