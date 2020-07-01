10570 77TH TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

LIVE ON LAKE SEMINOLE. Large 1 Bed/Bath with super large rear glass (and/or screen) enclosed porch close to beach. Open floor concept with dining/living/kitchen open. Tile floors except bedroom has new carpet. Complex is on Lake Seminole and the deck sits on water for great views. Great price for the location. Lots of storage space. GREAT DEAL!