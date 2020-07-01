All apartments in Seminole
Last updated January 21 2020

10570 77TH TERRACE

10570 77th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10570 77th Terrace, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
LIVE ON LAKE SEMINOLE. Large 1 Bed/Bath with super large rear glass (and/or screen) enclosed porch close to beach. Open floor concept with dining/living/kitchen open. Tile floors except bedroom has new carpet. Complex is on Lake Seminole and the deck sits on water for great views. Great price for the location. Lots of storage space. GREAT DEAL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10570 77TH TERRACE have any available units?
10570 77TH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 10570 77TH TERRACE have?
Some of 10570 77TH TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10570 77TH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
10570 77TH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10570 77TH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 10570 77TH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 10570 77TH TERRACE offer parking?
No, 10570 77TH TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 10570 77TH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10570 77TH TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10570 77TH TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 10570 77TH TERRACE has a pool.
Does 10570 77TH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 10570 77TH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10570 77TH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10570 77TH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10570 77TH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10570 77TH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

