10570 77TH TERRACE

LIVE ON LAKE SEMINOLE. Large 1 Bed/Bath with super large rear glass (and/or screen) enclosed porch close to beach. Open floor concept with dining/living/kitchen open. Tile floors except bedroom has new carpet. Complex is on Lake Seminole and the deck sits on water for great views. Great price for the location. Lots of storage space. GREAT DEAL!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
