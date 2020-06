Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful executive pool home in Seminole exclusive community in Non- evacuation zone. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 baths with large office / flex space and a homeschooling or homework area for the family too. Open and spacious this home is 4,806 heated square feet is its own piece of paradise. Is centrally located near the new Seminole City Center that houses many shops & restaurants. Also nearby are St Petersburg College and the Largo rec center. Yet this community is tucked away in what once was an orange grove, giving you the best of both worlds. Estate living in top rated community. A must see.

Video 1 is the Thurston Groves Community, Video 2 is the Interior of home.