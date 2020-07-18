157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201

Amenities

Move into this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Lake Mary in July! - This is a wonderful, 2nd floor condo for rent in the Notting Hill Gated Community, a gated community. Great layout with a large master bedroom with walk in closet and large master bath, nice size great room with built-ins, full size dining room, and nice size second bedroom with shared bathroom. Kitchen has granite counters, all stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Small balcony for when you want to sit and relax. Amenities at the community include a pool, 2 floor exercise facility, gorgeous clubhouse, and more. Property sits right off I-4 at Lake Mary Blvd so it is convenient to everything. Community is near the Cross Seminole Walking and Biking Trail. Washer/dryer hook ups



Rent: $1,350.00

Security Deposit: $1,350.00

Application Fee: $75

Admin Fee: $100



No Cats Allowed



