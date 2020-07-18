All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201

157 Villa Di Este Terrace · (407) 924-1222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

157 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Move into this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Lake Mary in July! - This is a wonderful, 2nd floor condo for rent in the Notting Hill Gated Community, a gated community. Great layout with a large master bedroom with walk in closet and large master bath, nice size great room with built-ins, full size dining room, and nice size second bedroom with shared bathroom. Kitchen has granite counters, all stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Small balcony for when you want to sit and relax. Amenities at the community include a pool, 2 floor exercise facility, gorgeous clubhouse, and more. Property sits right off I-4 at Lake Mary Blvd so it is convenient to everything. Community is near the Cross Seminole Walking and Biking Trail. Washer/dryer hook ups

Rent: $1,350.00
Security Deposit: $1,350.00
Application Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $100

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5899992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 have any available units?
157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 have?
Some of 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 currently offering any rent specials?
157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 pet-friendly?
No, 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 offer parking?
No, 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 does not offer parking.
Does 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 have a pool?
Yes, 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 has a pool.
Does 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 have accessible units?
No, 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity