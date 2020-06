Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spectacular rental! This place has it all! Home offers split plan,inside laundry, fenced yard, screened in pool, new kitchen, and beautiful new bathrooms. This open concept makes it great for entertaining! Tastefully furnished for a resort vacation home vibe! Master shower is stunning! Enjoy sunsets poolside in swings! Close to beaches, shopping and restaurants! Pool and yard included!