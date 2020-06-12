/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:37 PM
86 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sebastian, FL
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
552 Biscayne Lane
552 Biscayne Lane, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
A great rental in the Heart of Sebastian! Rental price includes lawn care. Home has a brand new AC unit and a newer roof! Home does have some carpet, but owner will consider pets on a case by case basis with the pet deposit.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
462 Biscayne Lane
462 Biscayne Lane, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
The Perfect Winter Getaway... Annual or Seasonal - Perfect winter get away in lovely Sebastian neighborhood - 3/2 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants and short drive to ocean. Split floor plan - screened patio.Furn. Annual: $1,700 Furn.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
858 Kirke Avenue
858 Kirke Avenue, Sebastian, FL
Absolutely Stunning 4 BR pool home in Sebastian Highlands! Home was completely remodeled in 2017! Tiled throughout and boasting 4 bedrooms, office, and dining room this home is spacious! Split floor plan over sized garage (24 X 21).
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
597 Redwood Court
597 Redwood Court, Sebastian, FL
Wow! This spacious 1942sqft 4 BD pool home is move-in ready! The front bedroom is an ideal office/den space. Vaulted ceilings extend from the large dining/living space into a huge 16'x15' family room.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
901 S Fleming Street
901 South Fleming Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Lawn Care included! Located in prestigious Harbor Point Subdivision with Boats and Motor Homes allowed. Featuring 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 49
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
1036 Landsdowne Drive
1036 Landsdowne Drive, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2037 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Coming soon, will be available for new residents on May 7th, 2020. Unfurnished annual rental.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
193 Port Royal Court
193 Port Royal Court, Sebastian, FL
Spacious home in very desirable Sebastian River Landing subdivision. Available July 1st for annual lease. Tile throughout, high ceilings, granite, covered porch with lake view. Community pool, tennis and basketball.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
798 Gossamer Wing Way
798 Gossamer Wing Way, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
This oversized corner lot overlooks the 4th hole of the golf course. Great room with triple pocket sliders leading out to huge screened patio.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
382 Benchor Street
382 Benchor Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
IMMACULATE seasonal retreat in a very safe and quiet Sebastian neighborhood, beachy feel inside, relaxing patio & pool outside. Conveniently located, just minutes to scenic waterfront, restaurants and shopping. Small pets considered.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
620 S Easy Street
620 South Easy Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spectacular rental! This place has it all! Home offers split plan,inside laundry, fenced yard, screened in pool, new kitchen, and beautiful new bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Sebastian
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5920 Ridge Lake Circle
5920 Ridge Lake Circle, Indian River County, FL
Ready now for an annual tenant. Large Lake Front Home in gated Lake at Sandridge. 6 Bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 3 Car Garage, Almost 3864 Sqft. Great Home for a large family and entertaining friends.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6042 Scott Story Way
6042 Scott Story Way, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1749 sqft
Welcome to The Villas At Summerlake North! Beautiful, newly built CBS 3 BD/ 2 BA villa features a two bay garage, open floorplan, gourmet kitchen with solid maple 36'' alibaster colored cabinets, SS appliances, crown molding, tiled flooring in main
Results within 5 miles of Sebastian
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1850 E Sandpiper Rd
1850 East Sandpiper Road, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Season, Off Season weekly - FABULOUS TRI LEVEL BEACH HOUSE IN SUMMERPLACE PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS. Furn. Seasonal: $6,500 Furn. Offseason: $4,000 ALSO AVAILABLE WEEKLY (RLNE4519823)
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8755 Windy Oaks Court
8755 Windy Oak Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2100 sqft
Beautiful SeaOaks Home. Available Seasonally and Off Season. - Beautiful townhome in Sea Oaks. Decorator furnished. Oceanfront clubhouse with restaurant. Great tennis. Ocean to river community. Furn. Seasonal: $7,300 : Furn. Offseason: $4,000.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1475 Fern Court
1475 Fern Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy this Cottage that will allow Walks to the Beach Club, Tennis & Fitness Center. Fully renovated to offer the best of Sea Oaks. Two fully enclosed porches making a breakfast nook & "game room". Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9535 E Maiden Court
9535 East Maiden Lane, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Old Orchid 3bd/3bth home, gorgeous and clean and located in gated community. Private pool and Community Pool. Unfurnished and ready for move in. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5538 40th Avenue
5538 40th Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
Elegant, sophisticated as any new construction. This beautiful 4BR/3BA home offers an elegant floor plan. Enjoy spacious rooms/open design w/lots of windows. Formal DR/LR & huge Family Room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Impact windows.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7865 104th Court
7865 104th Court, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with all tile floors. Mostly new kitchen appliances. Freshly painted with a new roof to be added as soon as the weather permits!
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8080 S Seacrest Drive
8080 South Seacrest Drive, Indian River County, FL
Rent in style this year in your own super private luxurious Orchid Isle Estate home in lovely Vero Beach. Navigable deep water allows for larger boat access to your home with 2 boat lifts on private dock.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5419 Barbados Square
5419 Barbados Square, Indian River County, FL
FURNISHED or unfurnished DiVosta CARLYLE for lease water view. First/Last/Security No Pets/No Smoking. Community requires a 7 month minimum on all leases.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5400 Corsica Place
5400 Corsica Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
DiVOSTA Signature Oakmont Base Model 3/2/2 with side entry garage. Investment home has been consistently managed/leased. Well cared for and in move-in condition, ready for buyer elective updating in their own time.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1785 N Orchid Island Circle
1785 North Orchid Island Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Expansive lanai for fresh air enjoyment. Fully furnished and ready to start your vacation. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
Similar Pages
Sebastian 2 BedroomsSebastian 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSebastian 3 BedroomsSebastian Apartments with Balcony
Sebastian Apartments with GarageSebastian Apartments with GymSebastian Apartments with ParkingSebastian Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FL
Satellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FL