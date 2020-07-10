/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:46 PM
122 Apartments for rent in Sebastian, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sebastian Highlands
116 Drake Way
116 Drake Way, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2110 sqft
116 Drake Way Available 07/15/20 Sebastian River Landing Home - Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features a lovely entrance foyer opening to a cathedral living room and formal dining area.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sebastian Highlands
457 Englar Drive
457 Englar Drive, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1546 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 457 Englar Drive in Sebastian. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
597 Redwood Court
597 Redwood Court, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wow! This spacious 1942sqft 4 BD pool home is move-in ready! The front bedroom is an ideal office/den space. Vaulted ceilings extend from the large dining/living space into a huge 16'x15' family room.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sebastian Highlands
382 Benchor Street
382 Benchor Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
IMMACULATE seasonal retreat in a very safe and quiet Sebastian neighborhood, beachy feel inside, relaxing patio & pool outside. Conveniently located, just minutes to scenic waterfront, restaurants and shopping. Small pets considered.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sebastian Highlands
620 S Easy Street
620 South Easy Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spectacular rental! This place has it all! Home offers split plan,inside laundry, fenced yard, screened in pool, new kitchen, and beautiful new bathrooms.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sebastian Highlands
122 Filbert Street
122 Filbert Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Wow this home has it all a true turn key property! Stunning pool home with no expense spared in furnishing!! Such a warm feeling you want to call this home! Great big covered pool area for swimming and entertaining you wont want to leave! Great
Results within 1 mile of Sebastian
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR
5959 Ridge Lake Circle, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1127 sqft
Beautiful and cozy 3Bed 2Bath 2Car Garage Maronda Homes in a safe, gated and quiet community. It has a loft that can be used as a family/game/office room. Lots of closets space. Huge patio to enjoy with your family. Screened Porch, Eat in Kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6007 Ridge Lake Circle
6007 Ridge Lake Circle, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Brand new construction. Gorgeous energy efficient home with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6175 S Mirror Lake Drive
6175 South Mirror Lake Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spectacular rental opportunity. Live in Reflections on the River, one of Sebastian's finest riverfront gated communities. Desirable 1st floor 2 bed, 2 bath condo with spacious open floor plan.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9612 Riverside Drive
9612 Riverside Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
UPDATED FURNISHED CONDO WITH SOUTH EAST VIEW OF THE INTRACOASTAL......SPACIOUS GLASSED/SCREENED LANAI...LAUNDRY IN UNIT...THIS IS AN ELEVATOR BUILDING....AND IS AVAILBLE JUNE 15 TO DECEMBER 1 ....USE OF ALL THE AMENTIES.....
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5964 River Run Drive
5964 South River Run Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Direct Riverfront Condo in coveted "A" Bldg. 35 feet of covered balcony, 180+ degrees of majestic river views & lifetimeof soothing sunrises. Boat slip available w/ lift sold separately. Clubhouse, heated pool, tennis & gym.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6042 Scott Story Way
6042 Scott Story Way, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1749 sqft
Beautiful newly built CBS 3BD/2BA/2CG town home offers an open floor plan with custom touches throughout. Gourmet kitchen features solid maple 36" alibaster colored cabinets, SS appliances, extended island, & recessed lighting throughout.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6122 River Run Drive
6122 River Run Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Riverfront marina community across from Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge and just a few miles from the Sebastian Inlet and beautiful uncrowded beaches. Freshly painted in and out and furnished for annual lease.
Results within 5 miles of Sebastian
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Haven Green Pinewood
909 Sequoia Street
909 Sequoia Street, Micco, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1156 sqft
Partially Furnished 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths clean and well kept home. Some newly tiled floors and freshly painted kitchen. Double carport and attached shed with large washer/dryer.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13060 Highway A1A
13060 Highway A1a, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Vero Beach ocean-to-river rental close to Sebastian Inlet. Top 2 floors, bottom apt, or whole house options available ranging from $6,500 to 8,500. Fully furnished.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1315 E Winding Oaks Circle
1315 Winding Oaks Cir E, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Great vacation location! 2/2 Fully furnished for seasonal or off season. Short walk to one of Vero Beach's most beautiful beaches. Tenant will pay for excess electricity bill if it applies and daily $19.26 Sea Oaks Club Membership Fee.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1881 E Barefoot Place
1881 East Barefoot Place, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1178 sqft
Vacation dream home come true! Chic, sophisticated and full of tech, yet cozy home few steps away from pristine private beach. Romantic screened front porch for afternoon naps or reading and sunny patio make outdoor living versatile.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7950 145th Street
7950 145th St, Roseland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Riverfront breathtaking 6 1/2 acre property includes 4 1/2 acres of manicured yard. Landlord pays pool & yard maintenance. Can rent seasonal, or annual up to 2 years, perfect if you're building a new home.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1475 Fern Court
1475 Fern Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy this Cottage that will allow Walks to the Beach Club, Tennis & Fitness Center. Fully renovated to offer the best of Sea Oaks. Two fully enclosed porches making a breakfast nook & "game room". Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9535 E Maiden Court
9535 East Maiden Lane, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Old Orchid 3bd/3bth home, gorgeous and clean and located in gated community. Private pool and Community Pool. Unfurnished and ready for move in. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5538 40th Avenue
5538 40th Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Elegant, sophisticated as any new construction. This beautiful 4BR/3BA home offers an elegant floor plan. Enjoy spacious rooms/open design w/lots of windows. Formal DR/LR & huge Family Room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Impact windows.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1315 Winding Oaks Circle
1315 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Recently renovated and decorated with new furnishings. Large screened porch with wrap around couch seating. Open views from extra large windows let you enjoy the Florida sun. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.26/day.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8080 S Seacrest Drive
8080 South Seacrest Drive, Indian River County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
Rent in style this year in your own super private luxurious Orchid Isle Estate home in lovely Vero Beach. Navigable deep water allows for larger boat access to your home with 2 boat lifts on private dock.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.
Similar Pages
Sebastian 2 BedroomsSebastian 3 BedroomsSebastian Apartments with BalconySebastian Apartments with Garage
Sebastian Apartments with GymSebastian Apartments with ParkingSebastian Apartments with PoolSebastian Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FL
Satellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FL