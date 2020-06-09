/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:34 PM
87 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sebastian, FL
13570 Westport Drive
13570 Westport Dr, Roseland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Furnished 2/2 plus den with 3rd floor River view. Community offers Dock, Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis fitness center and gate.
6175 S Mirror Lake Drive
6175 South Mirror Lake Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spectacular rental opportunity. Live in Reflections on the River, one of Sebastian's finest riverfront gated communities. Desirable 1st floor 2 bed, 2 bath condo with spacious open floor plan.
9612 Riverside Drive
9612 Riverside Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
UPDATED FURNISHED CONDO WITH SOUTH EAST VIEW OF THE INTRACOASTAL......SPACIOUS GLASSED/SCREENED LANAI...LAUNDRY IN UNIT...THIS IS AN ELEVATOR BUILDING....AND IS AVAILBLE JUNE 15 TO DECEMBER 1 ....USE OF ALL THE AMENTIES.....
5964 River Run Drive
5964 South River Run Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Direct Riverfront Condo in coveted "A" Bldg. 35 feet of covered balcony, 180+ degrees of majestic river views & lifetimeof soothing sunrises. Boat slip available w/ lift sold separately. Clubhouse, heated pool, tennis & gym.
Results within 5 miles of Sebastian
Haven Green Pinewood
909 Sequoia Street
909 Sequoia Street, Micco, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1156 sqft
Partially Furnished 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths clean and well kept home. Some newly tiled floors and freshly painted kitchen. Double carport and attached shed with large washer/dryer.
9430 Sea Grape Drive
9430 Seagrape Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Seagrape Paradise - Property Id: 286685 Immaculate, updated fully furnished duplex in quiet upscale community one block from the ocean. Large well maintained yard. Seasonal rent $5500.00 (January-April) utilities included, Annual $2500.
8422 Poinciana Pl #7
8422 Poinciana Pl, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2100 sqft
Oceanfront Villa - FABULOUS OCEANFRONT VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL HIGH CEILINGS-GREAT LIGHT-VERY PRIVATE PATIO AND POOL AREA. SECURE COMMUNITY WITH GUARDED GATE. 9500 Seasonally, 4000 off season. Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4924183)
1315 Winding Oaks Circle
1315 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Recently renovated and decorated with new furnishings. Large screened porch with wrap around couch seating. Open views from extra large windows let you enjoy the Florida sun. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.26/day.
8725 Lakeside Boulevard
8725 Lakeside Boulevard, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy stunning views of the Indian River from this 2br/2ba villa. The spacious villa includes vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, a glass enclosed porch, & a Master suite with river views. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.
1881 E Barefoot Place
1881 East Barefoot Place, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1178 sqft
Vacation dream home come true! Chic, sophisticated and full of tech, yet cozy home few steps away from pristine private beach. Romantic screened front porch for afternoon naps or reading and sunny patio make outdoor living versatile.
1440 Winding Oaks Circle
1440 Winding Oaks Circle West, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Perfect location for this 2 BR/2BA downstairs condo w/1car gar, Enclosed porch w/garden view and high ceilings. Master BR has area for a small office and walk in closet. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.26/day.
8520 Hwy 1 D-3
8520 US Highway 1, Micco, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
UNFURNISHED & SORRY NO PETS. Annual rental in Summit Cove community close to hospital/doctors/shopping.
9465 Frangipani Drive
9465 Frangipani Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Charming island bungalow available for monthly/seasonal/annual rental. Fully furnished/turn-key. Pet friendly - Quiet neighborhood just a few blocks from beach. Tropical private backyard with screened patio. Fully equipped kitchen.
8880 N Sea Oaks Way
8880 North Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Stunning oceanfront condo. Completely & tastefully furnished. Fireplace, quartz counter tops. Professionally decorated, impact glass, tile floors, magnificent ocean club for dining. Sea Oaks is a top tennis resort in Vero Beach.
8840 Sea Oaks Way S 207b
8840 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Great Oceanfront condo with perfect views to enjoy and an open floor plan. Master Br with King bed and Guest with 2 twins. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks Mbrship fee/$540. Sizes approx/subj to err.
1300 Palmetto Court
1300 Palmetto Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Charming Sea Oaks Cottage with enclosed porches on both floors! Lovely garden view through windows and walking distance to the beach & tennis club! Back patio is great for entertaining! Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.26/day.
1295 Winding Oaks Circle
1295 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Open floor plan & a Large screened porch that will allow you to walk to the river or the ocean! Amenities include: World class Tennis Facility, Oceanfront Clubhouse, Spa & Fitness Center, or Jungle Trails.
1215 Winding Oaks Circle
1215 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Absolutely Beautiful and Relaxing 2x2 villa. With all the comforts plus more. Come and enjoy Sea Oaks community. Beach,Tennis,Fitness. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$19.26 per day. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1255 Winding Oaks Circle
1255 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Open floor plan & a Large screened porch that will allow you to walk to the river or the ocean! Amenities include: World class Tennis Facility, Oceanfront Clubhouse, Spa & Fitness Center, or Jungle Trails.
8830 S Sea Oaks Way
8830 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Ocean & Pool front condo. Screened Lanai allows you to enjoy the breeze all day and night. Newer stainless appliances are furnished and ready to move in. Beach Club, Tennis Club, & Marina within short walking distance.
9470 Doubloon Drive
9470 Doubloon Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Beautiful Oceanfront 2BR/2.5 BA with large deck,spiral staircase, and loft. Vaulted ceilings,skylights and 2 fireplaces. Also available for $3000 per week. Enjoy Sunset from West deck. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1385 Winding Oaks Circle
1385 Winding Oaks Circle West, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Perfect Get Away Location. Light, bright, 1st floor, 2BRx2BA close to Tennis court, pool and beaches. Also available weekly- $1,300. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1300 Ivy Court
1300 Ivy Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Very attractive, desirable Tennis Cottage with enclosed porch for additional living space. Bedrooms upstairs, and large living room dining area down stairs. Bay window ensures light, bright.Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
Results within 10 miles of Sebastian
5584 Cord Grass Lane
5584 Cord Grass Lane, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1108 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Immaculate townhouse fully furnished to include a bicycle, bbq items, and everything needed to live. Enjoy a short walk to the community pool and a lovely walking pier along the river.
