Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym pool elevator

RIGHT ON THE BEACH IN SEA RANCH LAKES WITH 3 POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, GYM, CLUBHOUSE AND MANY MORE AMENITIES. THIS CONDO HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS LARGE AND VERY NICELY FURNISHED. IT HAS OCEAN VIEWS ON ONE SIDE, AND CITY VIEWS ON THE OTHER SIDE. UPGRADED KITCHEN, TILE THROUGHOUT. WALKING DISTANCE TO STORES AND RESTAURANTS AND TO QUAINT TOWN OF LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA.

THIS CONDO IS ALSO LISTED AS YEARLY RENTAL