Sawgrass, FL
9831 SAWGRASS DR E
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

9831 SAWGRASS DR E

9831 Sawgrass Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

9831 Sawgrass Drive East, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
ONLY 1/2 MILE WALK TO THE BEACH! Recently remodeled, move-in ready, end-unit condo being rented FULLY FURNISHED. Entertain your guests in the open kitchen area or gather on the screened lanai. Soaring ceilings add space & natural light. Remodeled in 2018 with stylish coastal decor showcasing new flooring, new appliances, opened walls, new cabinetry, new sliding doors, new bath fixtures & light fixtures, remodeled baths even added knockdown ceilings & an updated electrical panel...No stone was left unturned! PLUS new HVAC (2019) & water heater (2020). Complete list of enhancements available. Enjoy walking paths throughout the Sawgrass Country Club community. This is the perfect beach getaway to rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9831 SAWGRASS DR E have any available units?
9831 SAWGRASS DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 9831 SAWGRASS DR E have?
Some of 9831 SAWGRASS DR E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9831 SAWGRASS DR E currently offering any rent specials?
9831 SAWGRASS DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9831 SAWGRASS DR E pet-friendly?
No, 9831 SAWGRASS DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 9831 SAWGRASS DR E offer parking?
No, 9831 SAWGRASS DR E does not offer parking.
Does 9831 SAWGRASS DR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9831 SAWGRASS DR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9831 SAWGRASS DR E have a pool?
Yes, 9831 SAWGRASS DR E has a pool.
Does 9831 SAWGRASS DR E have accessible units?
No, 9831 SAWGRASS DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 9831 SAWGRASS DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9831 SAWGRASS DR E has units with dishwashers.
Does 9831 SAWGRASS DR E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9831 SAWGRASS DR E has units with air conditioning.
