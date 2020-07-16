9831 SAWGRASS DR E

Amenities

ONLY 1/2 MILE WALK TO THE BEACH! Recently remodeled, move-in ready, end-unit condo being rented FULLY FURNISHED. Entertain your guests in the open kitchen area or gather on the screened lanai. Soaring ceilings add space & natural light. Remodeled in 2018 with stylish coastal decor showcasing new flooring, new appliances, opened walls, new cabinetry, new sliding doors, new bath fixtures & light fixtures, remodeled baths even added knockdown ceilings & an updated electrical panel...No stone was left unturned! PLUS new HVAC (2019) & water heater (2020). Complete list of enhancements available. Enjoy walking paths throughout the Sawgrass Country Club community. This is the perfect beach getaway to rent!