5 FISHERMANS COVE RD.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:48 AM

5 FISHERMANS COVE RD

5 Fishermans Cove Road · (904) 531-9545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1714 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Walking distance to the beach! This beautiful 2 bd 2.5ba home is available in the highly sought after area of Ponte Vedra. Get all your work done in the separate study right off of the main entrance. As you make your way into the kitchen, you'll find gorgeous exposed wood ceilings and matching stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your morning coffee next to the stone fireplace, or out on the screen porch overlooking the water. Head upstairs and find both bedrooms and full bathrooms, and access to another balcony overlooking the water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD have any available units?
5 FISHERMANS COVE RD has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD have?
Some of 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD currently offering any rent specials?
5 FISHERMANS COVE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD pet-friendly?
No, 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD offer parking?
No, 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD does not offer parking.
Does 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD have a pool?
Yes, 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD has a pool.
Does 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD have accessible units?
No, 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 FISHERMANS COVE RD does not have units with air conditioning.

