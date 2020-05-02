All apartments in Satellite Beach
406 Rosedale Drive
Last updated May 2 2020

406 Rosedale Drive

406 Rosedale Drive · (321) 750-7050
Location

406 Rosedale Drive, Satellite Beach, FL 32937
Ocean Spray Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
LONG TERM LEASE OPPORTUNITY! Incredible beachside pool home with 5 bedrooms! Corner lot with side entry garage has formal living room, family room and dining room. Kitchen boasts lovely tile backsplash, built-in oven, cooktop, breakfast bar and plenty of storage. Spacious master suite has pool views, built-in desk and walk-in closet. Master bath features an oversized walk-in shower with dual shower heads plus a hand held shower head perfect for pets. A spacious pool deck has plenty of room for entertaining friends, grilling and even dual bench swings for just relaxing. Exterior of home is in process of being painted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Rosedale Drive have any available units?
406 Rosedale Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 406 Rosedale Drive have?
Some of 406 Rosedale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Rosedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
406 Rosedale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Rosedale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Rosedale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 406 Rosedale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 406 Rosedale Drive does offer parking.
Does 406 Rosedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Rosedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Rosedale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 406 Rosedale Drive has a pool.
Does 406 Rosedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 406 Rosedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Rosedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Rosedale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Rosedale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 Rosedale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
