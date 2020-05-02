406 Rosedale Drive

Amenities

LONG TERM LEASE OPPORTUNITY! Incredible beachside pool home with 5 bedrooms! Corner lot with side entry garage has formal living room, family room and dining room. Kitchen boasts lovely tile backsplash, built-in oven, cooktop, breakfast bar and plenty of storage. Spacious master suite has pool views, built-in desk and walk-in closet. Master bath features an oversized walk-in shower with dual shower heads plus a hand held shower head perfect for pets. A spacious pool deck has plenty of room for entertaining friends, grilling and even dual bench swings for just relaxing. Exterior of home is in process of being painted!