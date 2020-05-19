All apartments in Satellite Beach
295 Point Lobos Drive

295 Point Lobos Drive · (321) 752-5858
Location

295 Point Lobos Drive, Satellite Beach, FL 32937
Montecito

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3157 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
This BEAUTIFUL executive home has it all and sits in a sought after GATED community along the beaches. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, plus a study, and gorgeous designer touches throughout. Absolutely stunning lakefront lot with southern rear exposure and a private pool right out your back door to beat the Florida heat. Features granite kitchens and baths, 42'' wood cabinets 18'' tile in common areas and wood stairs. Furniture is optional. Walking distance to Hightower Beach with walk trail, enjoy the 1 MIL $$ clubhouse with olympic size swimming pool, gym, playground, and rec area. Pool and Lawn care INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Point Lobos Drive have any available units?
295 Point Lobos Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 295 Point Lobos Drive have?
Some of 295 Point Lobos Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 Point Lobos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
295 Point Lobos Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Point Lobos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 295 Point Lobos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Satellite Beach.
Does 295 Point Lobos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 295 Point Lobos Drive does offer parking.
Does 295 Point Lobos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 Point Lobos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Point Lobos Drive have a pool?
Yes, 295 Point Lobos Drive has a pool.
Does 295 Point Lobos Drive have accessible units?
No, 295 Point Lobos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Point Lobos Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 295 Point Lobos Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 295 Point Lobos Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 295 Point Lobos Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
