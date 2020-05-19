295 Point Lobos Drive

Amenities

This BEAUTIFUL executive home has it all and sits in a sought after GATED community along the beaches. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, plus a study, and gorgeous designer touches throughout. Absolutely stunning lakefront lot with southern rear exposure and a private pool right out your back door to beat the Florida heat. Features granite kitchens and baths, 42'' wood cabinets 18'' tile in common areas and wood stairs. Furniture is optional. Walking distance to Hightower Beach with walk trail, enjoy the 1 MIL $$ clubhouse with olympic size swimming pool, gym, playground, and rec area. Pool and Lawn care INCLUDED