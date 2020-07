Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Super nice four bedroom two bath Satellite Beach home located at the end of a cul-de-sac and within a short walk to schools and beaches. This home has many great features including a fully equipped kitchen, two car garage, living room plus Den/Office and a large backyard for playing and entertaining. Two beds one bath upstairs and two beds one bath downstairs. Convenient to shopping, entertainment & parks. NO PETS. Lawn Care Included. Call to see today !!