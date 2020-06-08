All apartments in Satellite Beach
1343 Highway A1a
1343 Highway A1a

1343 Highway A1a · (321) 863-2754
Location

1343 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL 32937
Michigan Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4d · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available August 1,, 2020 Come walk the Beach while living at this FABULOUS SUNSET & SUNRISE VIEW CONDO... YES 2 BALCONIES! This attractively furnished condo features an open dining/living room combo with a balcony for awesome Sunset views, a bedroom w/ bath and walk in closet plus a cozy kitchen that includes all stainless steel appliances. It has Super Ocean views from the Oceanside balcony and Kitchen and is fully equipped w//W&D ready for you to move right in!! Complex amenities include pool, rec room, exercise equipment and laundry room. Easy access to the Orlando attractions, KSC, Cape Canaveral Port plus lots more! Short term$1800 per month. Includes w/s/t/cable/ internet & electric w/$100 cap Long term no electric Seasonal $1800 w/s/t/elec w/$100 c

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 Highway A1a have any available units?
1343 Highway A1a has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1343 Highway A1a have?
Some of 1343 Highway A1a's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 Highway A1a currently offering any rent specials?
1343 Highway A1a isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 Highway A1a pet-friendly?
No, 1343 Highway A1a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Satellite Beach.
Does 1343 Highway A1a offer parking?
Yes, 1343 Highway A1a does offer parking.
Does 1343 Highway A1a have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 Highway A1a does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 Highway A1a have a pool?
Yes, 1343 Highway A1a has a pool.
Does 1343 Highway A1a have accessible units?
No, 1343 Highway A1a does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 Highway A1a have units with dishwashers?
No, 1343 Highway A1a does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1343 Highway A1a have units with air conditioning?
No, 1343 Highway A1a does not have units with air conditioning.
