1343 Highway A1a

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Available August 1,, 2020 Come walk the Beach while living at this FABULOUS SUNSET & SUNRISE VIEW CONDO... YES 2 BALCONIES! This attractively furnished condo features an open dining/living room combo with a balcony for awesome Sunset views, a bedroom w/ bath and walk in closet plus a cozy kitchen that includes all stainless steel appliances. It has Super Ocean views from the Oceanside balcony and Kitchen and is fully equipped w//W&D ready for you to move right in!! Complex amenities include pool, rec room, exercise equipment and laundry room. Easy access to the Orlando attractions, KSC, Cape Canaveral Port plus lots more! Short term$1800 per month. Includes w/s/t/cable/ internet & electric w/$100 cap Long term no electric Seasonal $1800 w/s/t/elec w/$100 c