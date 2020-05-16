129 Redondo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to Montecito, a beautiful gated beachside community offering an ideal location just a short walk to the beach, manicured grounds and charming spanish style architecture. The gorgeous clubhouse offers a fitness center, rooms for events and a sparkling pool for those warm summer days. This fully furnished 3 Bedroom townhome is a former model for the builder. The master bedroom is downstairs with the 2 guest rooms and loft upstairs. The furnishings are high end and the finishes are as well! Granite countertops in both the kitchen and all bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, New Washer and Dryer, paver patio overlooking water. The master suite has a king size bed and offers a custom built walk-in closet. There are three TVs in the home, Bang & Olufson radio, patio se