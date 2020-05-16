All apartments in Satellite Beach
129 Redondo Drive
129 Redondo Drive

129 Redondo Dr · (321) 345-7578
Location

129 Redondo Dr, Satellite Beach, FL 32937
Montecito

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1947 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Montecito, a beautiful gated beachside community offering an ideal location just a short walk to the beach, manicured grounds and charming spanish style architecture. The gorgeous clubhouse offers a fitness center, rooms for events and a sparkling pool for those warm summer days. This fully furnished 3 Bedroom townhome is a former model for the builder. The master bedroom is downstairs with the 2 guest rooms and loft upstairs. The furnishings are high end and the finishes are as well! Granite countertops in both the kitchen and all bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, New Washer and Dryer, paver patio overlooking water. The master suite has a king size bed and offers a custom built walk-in closet. There are three TVs in the home, Bang & Olufson radio, patio se

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Redondo Drive have any available units?
129 Redondo Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 129 Redondo Drive have?
Some of 129 Redondo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Redondo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
129 Redondo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Redondo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 129 Redondo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Satellite Beach.
Does 129 Redondo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 129 Redondo Drive does offer parking.
Does 129 Redondo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Redondo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Redondo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 129 Redondo Drive has a pool.
Does 129 Redondo Drive have accessible units?
No, 129 Redondo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Redondo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Redondo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Redondo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Redondo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
