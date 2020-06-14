1740 ALDERMAN STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill media room

Beautiful townhouse tucked in a quiet section of downtown Sarasota just off of Burns Court. This tranquil setting provides a relaxing oasis so close to the theatre, dining, shopping, the bay front marina and everything else that downtown Sarasota has to offer. There are water views from the living area deck as well as the master bedroom. Your deck overlooking the bayou is a perfect spot to enjoy brunch or an evening glass of wine. Walk to everything and be part of the vibrant downtown scene. Also convenient to Lido Beach and St. Armand's Circle, this condo has it all. The community pool is large and includes a grill area overlooking the bayou. Under building reserved parking space goes with the rental. Enjoy the downtown Sarasota lifestyle in this updated and super clean townhouse!