Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:11 AM

1740 ALDERMAN STREET

1740 Alderman Street · (941) 224-4315
Location

1740 Alderman Street, Sarasota, FL 34236
Laurel Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1264 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Beautiful townhouse tucked in a quiet section of downtown Sarasota just off of Burns Court. This tranquil setting provides a relaxing oasis so close to the theatre, dining, shopping, the bay front marina and everything else that downtown Sarasota has to offer. There are water views from the living area deck as well as the master bedroom. Your deck overlooking the bayou is a perfect spot to enjoy brunch or an evening glass of wine. Walk to everything and be part of the vibrant downtown scene. Also convenient to Lido Beach and St. Armand's Circle, this condo has it all. The community pool is large and includes a grill area overlooking the bayou. Under building reserved parking space goes with the rental. Enjoy the downtown Sarasota lifestyle in this updated and super clean townhouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 ALDERMAN STREET have any available units?
1740 ALDERMAN STREET has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 ALDERMAN STREET have?
Some of 1740 ALDERMAN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 ALDERMAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1740 ALDERMAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 ALDERMAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1740 ALDERMAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1740 ALDERMAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1740 ALDERMAN STREET does offer parking.
Does 1740 ALDERMAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 ALDERMAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 ALDERMAN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1740 ALDERMAN STREET has a pool.
Does 1740 ALDERMAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1740 ALDERMAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 ALDERMAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 ALDERMAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
