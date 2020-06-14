Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

69 Apartments for rent in Sarasota Springs, FL with hardwood floors

1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa, upgraded kitchen and wood floors and

2205 BENEVA TERRACE
2205 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 SHORT OR LONG TERM. TURNKEY FURNISHED PROPERTY 1 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2ND FLOOR CORNER CONDO CENTRALLY LOCATED IN SARASOTA. CONDO HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS AND TILE IN THE BATHROOMS.
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.

4220 Via Piedra Circle
4220 Via Piedra Circle, Bee Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1210 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a good size town home in the desirable Stoneridge community just minutes walk from the Urfer Family Park.. The property has been remodeled throughout with bamboo flooring and is well maintained .

3602 Beneva Road #404
3602 Beneva Rd, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida.
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.

The Meadows
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.

7876 Bergamo Ave.
7876 Bergamo Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1672 sqft
Annual unfurnished 3/ 2 1/2 townhome in VillageWalk with super amenity package - Annual unfurnished-Come home to a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condo townhome with all bedrooms on 2nd floor.

3717 Rilma Ave
3717 Rilma Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1242 sqft
This historic, unfurnished Florida cottage home is a must see! Charming architectural details combined with chic design elements make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home truly special! Light and bright open living and dining area with hardwood flooring and

Main Street Merchants
1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD
1771 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1689 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SARASOTA DOWNTOWN LIVING at it's Best. Furnished -TWO BEDROOMS and a DEN at THE RIVO AT RINGLING Condominiums in the heart of the downtown. Truly a great location to be a walker. This is a Perfect Seasonal Getaway.

Golden Gate Point
565 GOLDEN GATE POINT
565 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Turnkey furnished condo located in the highly sought after Golden Gate Pointe neighborhood. Many upgrades including wood floors, granite, new appliances, tile back splash in kitchen and bathroom, just to name a few.

Laurel Park
1922 Oak Street
1922 Oak Street, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2158 sqft
Rent to Own your next Home! Stop throwing your money away on Rent and Own a Highly sought after Laurel Park neighborhood in Downtown Sarasota's National Historic District.

Hudson Bayou
1620 ALTA VISTA STREET
1620 Alta Vista Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1396 sqft
This charming historic 1920's bungalow is conveniently located west of Trail! The home offers 2-3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a Florida room that could be additional living space for an office or exercise room.

5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE
5721 Bentgrass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this Spacious First Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo with a Study and 1 Car Garage. Unit has Newer Wood Floors. Relax and Enjoy the peaceful Preserve view from your Screened in Lanai. Rent Includes Basic Cable. No Pets.

850 S TAMIAMI TRAIL
850 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1102 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse located in Central Park 2 is close to downtown and the Bayfront. Main floor features open floor plan with wood flooring and lanai overlooking pond. A half bath and the laundry are on the main floor.

Gillespie Park
403 N OSPREY AVENUE
403 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1173 sqft
CHARMING DOWNTOWN COTTAGE ** STEPS TO GILLESPIE PARK ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** UTILITIES INCLUDED ** This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath is perfect for the smaller family or professional looking for a lifestyle of convenience and excitement.

Laurel Park
325 OHIO PLACE
325 Ohio Place, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
500 sqft
HISTORICAL LAUREL PARK AREA. WALK TO DOWNTOWN! WELL MAINTAINED VINTAGE BUILDING WITH STYLISH ARCHITECTURE. STACK WASHER & DRYER IN THE UNIT. WOOD FLOORS. SECOND FLOOR CORNER UNIT OF 2 STORY BUILDING.

Laurel Park
425 N OSPREY AVENUE
425 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1635 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED ** HISTORIC ROWE HOME ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** WALK TO DOWNTOWN and GILLESPIE PARK ** Designed to accurately emulate ocean living, this historic home was built for John Ringling's (Ringling Bros.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sarasota Springs, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sarasota Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

