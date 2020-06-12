/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
182 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sarasota Springs, FL
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2327 Beneva Terrace
2327 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Terraces of Forest Lakes - Convenient mid-town location, 10 minutes from downtown Sarasota, located off of Beneva Rd. between Weber and Bahia Vista. Ground floor, two bedrooms, two baths, tile throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1959 Toucan Way Unit 207
1959 Toucan Way, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Available August 1, 2020. Nice clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo with washer and dryer. Being located on the 2nd floor of this two story building will be nice and quiet.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Sarasota Springs
1 Unit Available
3600 Belmont Boulevard
3600 Belmont Boulevard, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
984 sqft
Annual Rental- Come and see the gorgeous 2 bedroom/1 bath house before it is gone. This adorable home has brand new paint inside and out, extra space with a large sun room off of the kitchen, and a huge fully fenced in back yard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3203 BENEVA ROAD
3203 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
876 sqft
Completely remodeled ground-floor, 2-bedroom, 2-bath, condo located in a convenient community, close to shopping & transportation.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3231 BENEVA ROAD
3231 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
964 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo has newer paint, carpet, and furnishings. Two community heated pools, 2 community tennis courts. Quiet complex.
Results within 1 mile of Sarasota Springs
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
4 Units Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
827 sqft
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
$
83 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1359 Glendale Circle W
1359 Glendale Circle West, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
992 sqft
Bright Condo locate near Siesta Key - Your vacation rental is ready for you. This two bedroom Villa is located in the desirable and active 55 plus community of Forest Pines. Updated throughout with granite counters in kitchen and baths...
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5364 Crestlake Blvd 150
5364 Crestlake Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1049 sqft
Crestwood Villas - Property Id: 276011 Bright & Spacious 2 bed/2 bath one level unit villa 1 car garage screened lanai community pool, tennis court, shuffleboard Conveniently located to Siesta Key Beach, , and I-75 Call Today Management Concepts
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
728 sqft
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4459 Beneva RD
4459 Beneva Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1189 sqft
MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE
3370 Spring Mill Cir, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1199 sqft
Updated ranch home features barrel tile roof, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, Florida room & one car garage. This home features updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, appliances, and the tile is laid nicely on a diagonal pattern.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY
4197 Reflections Parkway, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1785 sqft
This beautiful peaceful centrally located 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den home in Gated Villa Rosa comes fully turnkey furnished.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3602 Beneva Road #404
3602 Beneva Rd, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4169 VALLARTA COURT
4169 Vallarta Court, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1404 sqft
**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ Fabulous VILLA for LONG TERM RENTAL in CASA del SOL within the Center Gate neighborhood.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4378 MADERIA COURT COURT
4378 Madeira Court, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1003 sqft
CENTER GATE AREA CONDO! Second floor 2/2 condo overlooking a pond with a screened lanai. Vaulted ceiling give this condo a bright spacious feeling. Eat in Kitchen and a dinning room, washer and dryer included.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5377 CRESTLAKE BOULEVARD
5377 Crestlake Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1032 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2020 SEASON! VILLA! One level 2 bedroom, 2 baths with a one car garage. Wonderful water view, very spacious, easy access to Siesta Key, downtown and I-75. Furnished three month seasonal rental.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1342 GLENDALE CIRCLE W
1342 Glendale Circle West, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1152 sqft
Available now. This is an active 55+ community located in the heart of Sarasota. This is a great winter vacation home with inside laundry, screened lanai, 2 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms and very comfortable. Also available for long term.
1 of 12
Last updated April 13 at 10:04am
1 Unit Available
516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE
516 Bearded Oaks Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1116 sqft
Don't miss your chance to rent this charming waterfront property in the desirable, maintenance-free, pet friendly community of Bearded Oaks! This 2 bed, 2 bath home features an open layout, split floorpan and spacious screened in lanai overlooking a
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5479 KELLY DRIVE
5479 Kelly Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1601 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY-MARCH, 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. Very nice TURNKEY FURNISHED SARASOTA SEASONAL 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental villa. Living room, dining room, family room, plus office.
Similar Pages
Sarasota Springs 1 BedroomsSarasota Springs 2 BedroomsSarasota Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSarasota Springs 3 BedroomsSarasota Springs Apartments with Balcony
Sarasota Springs Apartments with GarageSarasota Springs Apartments with GymSarasota Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSarasota Springs Apartments with ParkingSarasota Springs Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FL