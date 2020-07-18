All apartments in Sarasota Springs
3938 Lemonwood Dr.

3938 Lemonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3938 Lemonwood Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL 34232

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3938 Lemonwood Dr. Available 08/01/20 Annual unfurnished-2/2 single family home in central Sarasota neighborhood - Annual unfurnished Tamaron is a large residential development of almost 500 single family homes located, in central Sarasota, at the southwest quadrant of Bahia Vista Street and McIntosh Road. Tamaron is a quiet, community that is close to either Lido Beach or Siesta Key Beach, I-75, shopping, dining and downtown Sarasota. The neighborhood has lush preserves and several water features including a 13-acre lake, pond and park area with picnic facilities. This is a well constructed, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a large yard and 2 car garage. Call now for your next home!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5912591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3938 Lemonwood Dr. have any available units?
3938 Lemonwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sarasota Springs, FL.
Is 3938 Lemonwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3938 Lemonwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3938 Lemonwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3938 Lemonwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3938 Lemonwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3938 Lemonwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 3938 Lemonwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3938 Lemonwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3938 Lemonwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 3938 Lemonwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3938 Lemonwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3938 Lemonwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3938 Lemonwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3938 Lemonwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3938 Lemonwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3938 Lemonwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
