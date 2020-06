Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Annual Rental- Come and see the gorgeous 2 bedroom/1 bath house before it is gone. This adorable home has brand new paint inside and out, extra space with a large sun room off of the kitchen, and a huge fully fenced in back yard. Perfect for the pets and kids. Washer and dryer included and newer black appliances are being installed later this month. Available starting July 15th. Lawn maintenance and all utilities are tenant responsibility. First/Last/Security required for move-in.