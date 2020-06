Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

GROUND FLOOR, MOVE IN READY. OWNER WILL CONSIDER A 9 MONTH LEASE. Spacious 3 bedroom two bath condominium. Quartz counters in the kitchen and baths with stainless steel appliance. Inside laundry, ceramic tile the living ares, wood in the master bedroom and new carpet in the bedrooms. Great location, easy access to downtown, beaches, shopping, the hospital and walk to the golf course.