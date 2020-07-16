9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool internet access tennis court

Recently updated vacation Condo on the third floor offering high ceilings, new counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, new plank flooring throughout, the lanai is glassed and screened enhancing the living space and offering panoramic view across golf course and lake. Flat screen TV in living room and master bedroom. Bright and cheerful unit, internet access. Golf membership transfers for $250 if desired. Close to pool and tennis courts. Stoneybrook is a gated community with clubhouse, fitness center, 18 hole par 72 golf course, just minutes to Siesta Key sugar sandy beaches, shops and restaurants.

RENTED JAN. FEB. MARCH APRIL 2020. CALL FOR OFF SEASON RATES