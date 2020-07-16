All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE

9620 Club South Circle · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9620 Club South Circle, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5305 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
Recently updated vacation Condo on the third floor offering high ceilings, new counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, new plank flooring throughout, the lanai is glassed and screened enhancing the living space and offering panoramic view across golf course and lake. Flat screen TV in living room and master bedroom. Bright and cheerful unit, internet access. Golf membership transfers for $250 if desired. Close to pool and tennis courts. Stoneybrook is a gated community with clubhouse, fitness center, 18 hole par 72 golf course, just minutes to Siesta Key sugar sandy beaches, shops and restaurants.
RENTED JAN. FEB. MARCH APRIL 2020. CALL FOR OFF SEASON RATES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE have any available units?
9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE have?
Some of 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9620 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity