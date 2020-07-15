9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym internet access tennis court

Enjoy the view across the golf course from the glassed and screened lanai of this exceptional third floor condo Tile in main living area, king bed in master suite, queen in guest, beautifully furnished, immaculately kept, and oh so tastefully decorated. Flat screen TVs, internet access, everything you need for a few relaxing months in the Florida sunshine. Complex offers swimming, tennis, golf, fitness center, State of the art clubhouse with one of Sarasota's finest restaurants, and is centrally located close to Siesta Key Beach, shops, restaurants. The access to the Legacy walking and biking trail is just a block from the entrance of the community. The golf membership transfers for $250 if desired. Call for off season rates. RENTED FOR SEASON 2020.