Sarasota County, FL
9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE

9610 Club South Circle · (888) 534-1116
Location

9610 Club South Circle, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4310 · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
tennis court
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
internet access
tennis court
Enjoy the view across the golf course from the glassed and screened lanai of this exceptional third floor condo Tile in main living area, king bed in master suite, queen in guest, beautifully furnished, immaculately kept, and oh so tastefully decorated. Flat screen TVs, internet access, everything you need for a few relaxing months in the Florida sunshine. Complex offers swimming, tennis, golf, fitness center, State of the art clubhouse with one of Sarasota's finest restaurants, and is centrally located close to Siesta Key Beach, shops, restaurants. The access to the Legacy walking and biking trail is just a block from the entrance of the community. The golf membership transfers for $250 if desired. Call for off season rates. RENTED FOR SEASON 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE have any available units?
9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE have?
Some of 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
