Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE

9550 High Gate Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9550 High Gate Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1522 · Avail. now

$4,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1333 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A FRESH NEW LOOK- New wood floors grace this second-floor vacation condo located at Stonebrook Golf and Country Club. Immaculate unit with front entry lanai, breakfast nook with sliding glass doors out onto veranda, dining area is open to living room, and sliding glass doors off living area onto screened lanai. King-sized bed in master suite, twins in guest room, flat-screen TV in living room, washer and dryer in unit. Condo is close to pool and tennis courts. Complex is gated and offers impressive clubhouse and fitness center, a recently refurbished 18 hole par-72 premier golf course, several heated pools, lighted har-tru tennis courts, and complex is just minutes from Siesta Key sugar sandy beaches, shops, and restaurants.
RENTED JAN., FEB., MARCH, 2020. Call for off-season rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE have any available units?
9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE have?
Some of 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
