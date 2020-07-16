9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

A FRESH NEW LOOK- New wood floors grace this second-floor vacation condo located at Stonebrook Golf and Country Club. Immaculate unit with front entry lanai, breakfast nook with sliding glass doors out onto veranda, dining area is open to living room, and sliding glass doors off living area onto screened lanai. King-sized bed in master suite, twins in guest room, flat-screen TV in living room, washer and dryer in unit. Condo is close to pool and tennis courts. Complex is gated and offers impressive clubhouse and fitness center, a recently refurbished 18 hole par-72 premier golf course, several heated pools, lighted har-tru tennis courts, and complex is just minutes from Siesta Key sugar sandy beaches, shops, and restaurants.

RENTED JAN., FEB., MARCH, 2020. Call for off-season rates.