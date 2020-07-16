9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE

Amenities

The finest place to vacation in Florida is Stoneybrook. Immaculate 2nd-floor condo with golf course and water view from the screened lanai. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets and granite countertops. The bathrooms are also updated with new vanities and granite countop. There is a queen bed in the master suite and twin beds in the guest bedroom. The gated complex is a golf course community, the country club amenities include a clubhouse with full restaurant & lounge facilities. Golf membership is transferrable for $250. This community is just minutes from Siesta Key beaches, shopping, and fine restaurants. The price listed reflects peak season rate. Off season rates start at $2,000. RENTED FOR JAN, FEB, AND MARCH AND APRIL 2021.