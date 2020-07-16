All apartments in Sarasota County
9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:17 PM

9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE

9300 Clubside Circle · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9300 Clubside Circle, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
The finest place to vacation in Florida is Stoneybrook. Immaculate 2nd-floor condo with golf course and water view from the screened lanai. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets and granite countertops. The bathrooms are also updated with new vanities and granite countop. There is a queen bed in the master suite and twin beds in the guest bedroom. The gated complex is a golf course community, the country club amenities include a clubhouse with full restaurant & lounge facilities. Golf membership is transferrable for $250. This community is just minutes from Siesta Key beaches, shopping, and fine restaurants. The price listed reflects peak season rate. Off season rates start at $2,000. RENTED FOR JAN, FEB, AND MARCH AND APRIL 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have any available units?
9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have?
Some of 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9300 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
