Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

9185 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

9185 Midnight Pass Road · (941) 313-1234
Location

9185 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL 34242

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY ( 12 month minimum) Luxury, Contemporary Water Front Retreat on Siesta Key with Private Dock. Fully furnished (available unfurnished as well) 3 bedroom/3 full bath and ready to move in. A turn-key living opportunity for those looking for an escape and enjoy a peaceful, low-density, tropical lifestyle. Enjoy cooking on your private patio and BBQ.

Features:
-Clean, safe and fully furnished /ready to move in!
-Quiet, secluded part of South Siesta Key
-Incredible Water Views
-Private Patio with BBQ and outdoor furniture
-Walk to Turtle Beach and 3 Area Restaurants
-Boat Dock to with ability to keep your boat on the water
-Grocery delivery available in the area
-Two stories, private entry. Only one shared wall with townhouse with same ownership.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

