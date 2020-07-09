9185 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

Amenities
ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY ( 12 month minimum) Luxury, Contemporary Water Front Retreat on Siesta Key with Private Dock. Fully furnished (available unfurnished as well) 3 bedroom/3 full bath and ready to move in. A turn-key living opportunity for those looking for an escape and enjoy a peaceful, low-density, tropical lifestyle. Enjoy cooking on your private patio and BBQ.
Features:
-Clean, safe and fully furnished /ready to move in!
-Quiet, secluded part of South Siesta Key
-Incredible Water Views
-Private Patio with BBQ and outdoor furniture
-Walk to Turtle Beach and 3 Area Restaurants
-Boat Dock to with ability to keep your boat on the water
-Grocery delivery available in the area
-Two stories, private entry. Only one shared wall with townhouse with same ownership.