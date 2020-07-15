All apartments in Sarasota County
Sarasota County, FL
8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE

8769 Pebble Creek Lane · (888) 534-1116
Location

8769 Pebble Creek Lane, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1622 sqft

Amenities

Delightful two bedroom villa at Pebble Creek at Stoneybrook G&CC, beautifully furnished and appointed, two bedrooms, two baths plus office, internet access, flat screen TVs, galley kitchen, breakfast nook with lots of windows, screened and covered lanai with hot tub, short distance from clubhouse, golf membership transfers for $250 if desired. The community is close to shops, restaurants, YMCA, and the access to the Legacy walking and biking trail is within two blocks of the gated community. The world famous Siesta Key beach is only a 15 minute drive. Limited availability. RENTED JAN, FEB, MARCH 2020. Call for off-season rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE have any available units?
8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE have?
Some of 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE offers parking.
Does 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE have a pool?
No, 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
