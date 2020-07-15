8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Just pick up your toothbrush and bags and come down to enjoy this beautiful & immaculate fully furnished villa located in the gated community of Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch. This home offers 2 bedroom, den/office, 2 full bath, 2 car garage. This model home has all the bells and whistles that you are looking for for your next vacation. Just relax by the pool or enjoy all the ammenities that this community has to offer. Resort style pool, pickle ball courts, bocce ball, community park and the stunning club house offers many community activities for all ages. Cobblestone is close to biking/walking the Legacy Trail, boating, dining and don't forget our famous #1 Siesta Key! So say no more and come down......you will not be disappointed. Available for only from January 1, to February 15, 2021