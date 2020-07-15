All apartments in Sarasota County
8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:01 PM

8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE

8760 Trattoria Terrace · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8760 Trattoria Terrace, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Just pick up your toothbrush and bags and come down to enjoy this beautiful & immaculate fully furnished villa located in the gated community of Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch. This home offers 2 bedroom, den/office, 2 full bath, 2 car garage. This model home has all the bells and whistles that you are looking for for your next vacation. Just relax by the pool or enjoy all the ammenities that this community has to offer. Resort style pool, pickle ball courts, bocce ball, community park and the stunning club house offers many community activities for all ages. Cobblestone is close to biking/walking the Legacy Trail, boating, dining and don't forget our famous #1 Siesta Key! So say no more and come down......you will not be disappointed. Available for only from January 1, to February 15, 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE have any available units?
8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE have?
Some of 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE offers parking.
Does 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE has a pool.
Does 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
