Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:10 AM

8415 KARPEAL DRIVE

8415 Karpeal Drive · (941) 320-6146
Location

8415 Karpeal Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,685

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1607 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful Lake and Fountain view from this fantastic condo on the SECOND floor in Palmer Oaks Community on Honore Ave. Finished in 2017, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features an open floor plan, high ceilings and is move in ready with all of the features of a spotless clean home. Neutral colors throughout, stainless steele appliances, granite counters, big island and custom light fixtures. Sliders open to the lanai. Kitchen open to great room. Washer and Dryer in the unit. One car Garage attached. Guest Parking next to Garage. Unfurnished. This gated community has a community pool and offers easy and quick access to I-75, Siesta Key Beach, Shops and Restaurants. Walking distance to Publix, Walmart, Bealls, Office Max, French Bakery and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE have any available units?
8415 KARPEAL DRIVE has a unit available for $1,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE have?
Some of 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8415 KARPEAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8415 KARPEAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
