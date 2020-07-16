8415 KARPEAL DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful Lake and Fountain view from this fantastic condo on the SECOND floor in Palmer Oaks Community on Honore Ave. Finished in 2017, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features an open floor plan, high ceilings and is move in ready with all of the features of a spotless clean home. Neutral colors throughout, stainless steele appliances, granite counters, big island and custom light fixtures. Sliders open to the lanai. Kitchen open to great room. Washer and Dryer in the unit. One car Garage attached. Guest Parking next to Garage. Unfurnished. This gated community has a community pool and offers easy and quick access to I-75, Siesta Key Beach, Shops and Restaurants. Walking distance to Publix, Walmart, Bealls, Office Max, French Bakery and Restaurants.