Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD

8335 Manasota Key Road · (941) 468-1964
Location

8335 Manasota Key Road, Sarasota County, FL 34223

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1206 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Perfectly secluded getaway with the calming waters of the Gulf of Mexico to your immediate front and the boating waters of the Bay to your rear. Camouflaged by nature and on a private lane, this home offers it’s guests peace and tranquility. Grab a towel, sunscreen and follow the smell of salt to gorgeous Manasota Key. Perfect for those who enjoy shelling and shark tooth hunting. Just .4 mile, this is a picturesque stroll or bike ride. Road is hugged by a canopy of mature oaks with luxury estates in the background. For the anglers, you have access to a private dock and boat lift right on the open waters of Lemon Bay. This area is world renown for fishing. This home will bring you back in time with Old Florida charm. On the top floor of the two story you welcomed by a deck looking to the rear of the property. Light up the grill and let the catch of the day be your dinner. The home is turnkey furnished so you need only to pack light. The living space is cozy with a couch and television. The kitchen comes equipped with all the conveniences of home, including a Keurig. The master suite features a full sized bed with en-suite bathroom. The guest bedroom has two single beds. The lower level has a private entry and serves as separate living space. Perfect for guests or children during your stay.Walk through the sitting area and the laundry room is to your right. Comfortable space with a living area, dinette, bedroom and bathroom.Come for an extended stay or long weekend. Call to check availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD have any available units?
8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD have?
Some of 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD offer parking?
No, 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
