8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony bbq/grill furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Perfectly secluded getaway with the calming waters of the Gulf of Mexico to your immediate front and the boating waters of the Bay to your rear. Camouflaged by nature and on a private lane, this home offers it’s guests peace and tranquility. Grab a towel, sunscreen and follow the smell of salt to gorgeous Manasota Key. Perfect for those who enjoy shelling and shark tooth hunting. Just .4 mile, this is a picturesque stroll or bike ride. Road is hugged by a canopy of mature oaks with luxury estates in the background. For the anglers, you have access to a private dock and boat lift right on the open waters of Lemon Bay. This area is world renown for fishing. This home will bring you back in time with Old Florida charm. On the top floor of the two story you welcomed by a deck looking to the rear of the property. Light up the grill and let the catch of the day be your dinner. The home is turnkey furnished so you need only to pack light. The living space is cozy with a couch and television. The kitchen comes equipped with all the conveniences of home, including a Keurig. The master suite features a full sized bed with en-suite bathroom. The guest bedroom has two single beds. The lower level has a private entry and serves as separate living space. Perfect for guests or children during your stay.Walk through the sitting area and the laundry room is to your right. Comfortable space with a living area, dinette, bedroom and bathroom.Come for an extended stay or long weekend. Call to check availability.