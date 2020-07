Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

This unit is immaculately clean and available immediately or for the 2021 season. This two bedroom, two bath is located in Village walk which is a gated community in Palmer Ranch. Village Walk is a resort style community . The abundant amenities include a lagoon style pool, separate lap pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails throughout, deli, gas station, state of the art fitness center and community center.