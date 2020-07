7501 BOTANICA PARKWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill

NOT AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. THIS IS A TURNKEY FURNISHED PROPERTY. BOTANICA ON PALMER RANCH OFFERS AN A FANTASTIC ARRAY OF AMENITIES. STARTING WITH THE GATED ENTRY AND LUSH TROPICAL LANDSCAPE, TWO HEATED POOLS, FITNESS CENTER, GATHERING ROOM AND GRILLING AREA. CONDO WAS THE BUILDERS MODEL WITH GORGEOUS PIANO WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, PRIVATE ELEVATOR, PLANTATION SHUTTERS MAKE THIS EXCLUSIVE TROPICAL HIDE-AWAY IN THE HEART OF PALMER RANCH A RARE RETREAT. LOVELY LAKE VIEW FROM LANAI SETS THE TONE FOR RELAXING AFTERNOONS. THERE IS A 3 MONTH MINIMUM. NO SMOKING OR PETS ALLOWED. PLEASE CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.