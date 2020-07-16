All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 2 2020

7358 STANHOPE COURT

7358 Stanhope Court · (941) 807-2241
Location

7358 Stanhope Court, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2055 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
AVAILABLE NOW AND FOR SEASON 2021!!! Nestled within the flourishing Hampton’s community amid Palmer Ranch sits this well maintained and move-in ready 3BD/2BA pool home. Bright and airy thru-out, the open plan has a combined living/ dining area as well as a combined kitchen/family room which easily expands on to the privately landscaped, screened pool lanai with sliders that open all the way up. The master suite is complete with lanai access, walk in closet, corner garden tub with separate shower and dual sinks. Secluded back screened in lanai with a heated saltwater pool and spa. The Hampton’s is situated within close proximity to beaches, dining and shopping. This home is available for long term furnished also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

