7358 STANHOPE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

AVAILABLE NOW AND FOR SEASON 2021!!! Nestled within the flourishing Hampton’s community amid Palmer Ranch sits this well maintained and move-in ready 3BD/2BA pool home. Bright and airy thru-out, the open plan has a combined living/ dining area as well as a combined kitchen/family room which easily expands on to the privately landscaped, screened pool lanai with sliders that open all the way up. The master suite is complete with lanai access, walk in closet, corner garden tub with separate shower and dual sinks. Secluded back screened in lanai with a heated saltwater pool and spa. The Hampton’s is situated within close proximity to beaches, dining and shopping. This home is available for long term furnished also.