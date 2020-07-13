All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:42 PM

7320 REGINA ROYALE

7320 Regina Royale · (941) 441-6958
Location

7320 Regina Royale, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Prestancia

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$4,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1764 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Golfers Paradise !! Welcome to Prestancia !! Prestancia has 2 / 18 hole championship golf courses. Seasonal membership available at the TPC [ Tournament Players Club ]. Over looking the golf course is a 3 bedroom 3 bath groundfloor unit , one level dwelling with its own pool, hot tub and a 2 car garage. In the main house is the master bedroom {king } , bath, guest bedroom with 2 twin beds , full bath, large living room, dining table for 8, huge kitchen with all new modern appliances , family room and laundry room. TVs in each room. There is also a screened lanai with a tread mill and a rowing machine. Off the pool deck there is a Casita with a queen bed , walk-in closet, kitchenette and a full bath. Just across from the unit is the community heated pool and spa. It does not get any better than this !! There is also a great restaurant and bar at the TPC for your dining pleasure. Rent is $4900 a month , approval $75, cleaning $300 plus 12% tax. $3000 security deposit. Shopping, restaurants , hospitals and the world famous Siesta Key Beach are only a short driving distance. Full amount to be prepaid. Welcome to Sunny Sarasota, welcome to paradise....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 REGINA ROYALE have any available units?
7320 REGINA ROYALE has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7320 REGINA ROYALE have?
Some of 7320 REGINA ROYALE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 REGINA ROYALE currently offering any rent specials?
7320 REGINA ROYALE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 REGINA ROYALE pet-friendly?
No, 7320 REGINA ROYALE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 7320 REGINA ROYALE offer parking?
Yes, 7320 REGINA ROYALE offers parking.
Does 7320 REGINA ROYALE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7320 REGINA ROYALE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 REGINA ROYALE have a pool?
Yes, 7320 REGINA ROYALE has a pool.
Does 7320 REGINA ROYALE have accessible units?
No, 7320 REGINA ROYALE does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 REGINA ROYALE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7320 REGINA ROYALE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7320 REGINA ROYALE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7320 REGINA ROYALE does not have units with air conditioning.
