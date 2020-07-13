7320 REGINA ROYALE

Amenities

Golfers Paradise !! Welcome to Prestancia !! Prestancia has 2 / 18 hole championship golf courses. Seasonal membership available at the TPC [ Tournament Players Club ]. Over looking the golf course is a 3 bedroom 3 bath groundfloor unit , one level dwelling with its own pool, hot tub and a 2 car garage. In the main house is the master bedroom {king } , bath, guest bedroom with 2 twin beds , full bath, large living room, dining table for 8, huge kitchen with all new modern appliances , family room and laundry room. TVs in each room. There is also a screened lanai with a tread mill and a rowing machine. Off the pool deck there is a Casita with a queen bed , walk-in closet, kitchenette and a full bath. Just across from the unit is the community heated pool and spa. It does not get any better than this !! There is also a great restaurant and bar at the TPC for your dining pleasure. Rent is $4900 a month , approval $75, cleaning $300 plus 12% tax. $3000 security deposit. Shopping, restaurants , hospitals and the world famous Siesta Key Beach are only a short driving distance. Full amount to be prepaid. Welcome to Sunny Sarasota, welcome to paradise....