5816 MONROE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move in today! Annual rental now available in popular GULF VIEW ESTATES. Elegant two bedroom home on a corner lot. Granite and stainless steel kitchen opens onto the spacious family room with high ceilings and wooden beams, and a separate dining room features a bay window. The master suite has a deep walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with a garden tub, double vanities, walk-in shower and a linen closet. On the other side of the home is the guest bedroom and guest bathroom, completely separate from the master suite, ensuring privacy all around. A double car garage and roomy screened lanai completes the picture! Move in today!