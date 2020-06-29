5816 MONROE ROAD

Amenities
Move in today! Annual rental now available in popular GULF VIEW ESTATES. Elegant two bedroom home on a corner lot. Granite and stainless steel kitchen opens onto the spacious family room with high ceilings and wooden beams, and a separate dining room features a bay window. The master suite has a deep walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with a garden tub, double vanities, walk-in shower and a linen closet. On the other side of the home is the guest bedroom and guest bathroom, completely separate from the master suite, ensuring privacy all around. A double car garage and roomy screened lanai completes the picture! Move in today!